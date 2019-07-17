Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CHMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $60.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

CHMG traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $36.87 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.26.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.