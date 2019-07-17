Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Brokerages expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will report sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $10.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion.

NASDAQ LNG traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $66.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,532. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $71.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

