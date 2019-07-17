China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

CBPO opened at $93.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.93. China Biologic Products has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $105.50.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 4th quarter worth about $208,844,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,990,000 after buying an additional 289,485 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 519,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,365,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 479,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,762,000 after buying an additional 353,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,734,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

