ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ChineseInvestors.com Inc (OTCMKTS:CIIX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.39. ChineseInvestors.com shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 5,879 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42.

Get ChineseInvestors.com alerts:

ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. ChineseInvestors.com had a negative net margin of 253.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.21%.

About ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ChineseInvestors.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChineseInvestors.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.