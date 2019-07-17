Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $351,431.52 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Jason Phipps sold 7,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $351,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.11. 1,783,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,499. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.84. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $46.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.23 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price target on Mongodb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Ciena from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

