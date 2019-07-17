Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director David J. Tupman sold 1,541 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $76,171.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.0% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 596.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 420,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,904. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

