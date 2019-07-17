C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) Shares Down 6.4%

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) shares traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.73, 818,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 927,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $743.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.56 million. C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C&J Energy Services Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 43,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,056,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:CJ)

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.