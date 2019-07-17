Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a $79.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Clarus by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Clarus by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLAR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. 190,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,869. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $431.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Clarus has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.13 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

