Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 3,150 Average PT from Analysts

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,150 ($41.16).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,862 ($37.40) per share, with a total value of £3,749.22 ($4,899.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coca Cola HBC during the 1st quarter valued at $4,473,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca Cola HBC during the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Coca Cola HBC during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000.

Coca Cola HBC stock traded up GBX 37 ($0.48) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,738 ($35.78). The stock had a trading volume of 491,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,987. Coca Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,886.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a €2.57 ($2.99) dividend. This is a positive change from Coca Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.54. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Coca Cola HBC’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

