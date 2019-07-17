Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Director Louis Audet Sells 15,028 Shares

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Director Louis Audet sold 15,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.60, for a total value of C$1,571,928.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,516,508.

CCA stock traded down C$2.24 on Wednesday, reaching C$104.57. 155,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,438. Cogeco Communications Inc has a one year low of C$61.68 and a one year high of C$107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$98.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.35 price objective on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.33.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

