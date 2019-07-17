COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.54

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUYTY. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99.

COLRUYT SA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

