Comparing Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) and LCI Industries (OTCMKTS:LCII)

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and LCI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.40 $2.08 billion N/A N/A LCI Industries $2.48 billion 0.92 $148.55 million $5.86 15.46

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than LCI Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dongfeng Motor Group and LCI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 LCI Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67

LCI Industries has a consensus target price of $101.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.80%. Given LCI Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A LCI Industries 5.61% 18.94% 10.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LCI Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCI Industries has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $3.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. LCI Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. LCI Industries pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in other automotive-related businesses, including the manufacture of vehicle manufacturing equipment; and provision of financial services. In addition, it is involved in the marketing and sale of automobiles; and key assembly other automotive-related businesses. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

