ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the energy producer on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

ConocoPhillips has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

COP opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on KLX Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avrobio in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

