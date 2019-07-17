Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.00, approximately 886,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,322,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

CNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $338.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.29 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Consolidated Communications news, CEO C Robert Udell, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Consolidated Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 333,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,882.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,060,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,122,000 after purchasing an additional 417,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 251,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

