Constellation (DAG) Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and Kucoin. Constellation has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $410,105.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $525.94 or 0.05397976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00041565 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,306,854,874 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.