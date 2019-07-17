Contrasting ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ALSTOM/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ALSTOM/ADR and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALSTOM/ADR $9.30 billion 1.00 $556.13 million N/A N/A DAI NIPPON PRTG/S $12.70 billion 0.51 -$321.01 million N/A N/A

ALSTOM/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DAI NIPPON PRTG/S.

Dividends

ALSTOM/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. DAI NIPPON PRTG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Profitability

This table compares ALSTOM/ADR and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALSTOM/ADR N/A N/A N/A DAI NIPPON PRTG/S -2.50% 3.69% 2.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ALSTOM/ADR and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALSTOM/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75 DAI NIPPON PRTG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

ALSTOM/ADR has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAI NIPPON PRTG/S has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ALSTOM/ADR beats DAI NIPPON PRTG/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products. It is also involved in the design and installation solutions for track laying; the electrification of and power supply to lines; and supply and installation electromechanical equipment. In addition, the company provides urban and main-line rail systems to manage trains, signaling, infrastructure, and services; and maintenance, modernization, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors, traction systems, switchgears, auxiliary converters, traction transformers, feeding systems, and dampers. Alstom SA has a strategic partnership with Cosmotech to develop a new application to improve the efficiency of a rail system. Alstom SA was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France.

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers magazines, books, dictionaries, newspapers, textbooks, DVDs, multimedia software, bookstore network, education and publications distribution, etc.; catalogs, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as event planning and execution, store design, customer service center operation, online services, household budget-tracking application, digital signage, etc.; personalized direct mail, smart and magnetic cards, SIM cards, hologram ribbons, merchandise vouchers, bank books, business forms, etc.; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and photo printers, ID photo kiosk and direct transfer ribbons, etc. The company's Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging for processed foods, toiletries and pharmaceuticals, universal design products, barrier films, biomass plastic films, PET plastic bottles and preforms, aseptic filling systems, packaging for Japanese-style space food, medicine packaging for daily behavior monitoring systems, etc. This segment also offers residential interior materials, exterior materials for buildings, decorative materials, automotive interior materials, interior coverings, surface materials, etc.; and transparent barrier films, photovoltaic module components, bus line sheets, pouch for lithium-ion battery, etc. Its Electronics segment provides Color filters, large-scale photomask, touch panel sensors, optical and electrode films, display system for ultra-short focus projector, etc.; and semiconductor photomasks, master templates, hard disk drive suspensions, lead frames, metal substrates, camera modules, near field communication modules, electronic paper display systems, micro electro mechanical systems, etc. The company's Beverages segment produces and sells soft drinks. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

