Contrasting Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) & Glacier Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GBCI)

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Eagle Financial Services and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Glacier Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Glacier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.92%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 22.61% 10.37% 1.14% Glacier Bancorp 31.38% 12.83% 1.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Glacier Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $38.80 million 2.74 $9.00 million N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp $587.82 million 5.76 $181.88 million $2.17 18.01

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Eagle Financial Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. It also provides one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, mortgage, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. In addition, the company offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. Further, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 12 full-service branches; and 1 drive-through only facility in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Leesburg, and Ashburn, as well as 13 ATM locations. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; municipal loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It has 167 locations, including 149 branches and 18 loan or administration offices in 63 counties within 7 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, and Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

