Cortex (CTXC) Market Capitalization Hits $16.66 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Cortex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001144 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinEx, DragonEX and BitForex. Cortex has a market cap of $16.66 million and $3.02 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00279981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.63 or 0.01252431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00111274 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinBene, UEX, DDEX, Bithumb, CoinTiger, OKEx, CoinEx, DEx.top, BitForex, Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

