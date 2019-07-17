Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Husky Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.35.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,683. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $671.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.98 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 67.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 921.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 378,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 341,261 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 929.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 451,425 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 832.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,262,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 157,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.