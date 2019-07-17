Critical Survey: Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) vs. Globus Maritime (NYSE:GLBS)

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping -21.14% -8.92% -3.79% Globus Maritime -14.77% -6.07% -2.83%

Risk and Volatility

Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Globus Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $210.18 million 1.27 -$42.94 million ($1.04) -7.76 Globus Maritime $17.35 million 0.43 -$3.57 million N/A N/A

Globus Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ardmore Shipping.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ardmore Shipping and Globus Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 0 1 2 0 2.67 Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $8.65, indicating a potential upside of 7.19%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Globus Maritime.

Summary

Globus Maritime beats Ardmore Shipping on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

