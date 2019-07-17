CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 666,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.36 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 5.54%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 69.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.