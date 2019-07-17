Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Set at $14.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) received a $14.00 price target from Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYTK. ValuEngine cut Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CYTK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 207,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,669. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.69. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 269.27% and a negative net margin of 303.70%. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $65,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,880.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $168,690 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 109.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 59,718.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

