DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.0891 on Major Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $35,386.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can now be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000909 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00279447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.66 or 0.01272502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024877 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00111898 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000534 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

