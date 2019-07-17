DaTa eXchange (DTX) Market Cap Reaches $1.83 Million

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $1,353.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.81 or 0.05395093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00041957 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001149 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,819,977 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

