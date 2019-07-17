DATx Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One DATx token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Rfinex, Kucoin and FCoin. DATx has a total market cap of $984,352.00 and $265,375.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00282346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.01246909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024532 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00111490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000534 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx launched on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Rfinex, FCoin, HADAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.