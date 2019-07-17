David Rowland Sells 2,255 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total transaction of $437,537.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,884.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accenture alerts:

On Tuesday, April 23rd, David Rowland sold 4,869 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $875,056.68.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,707. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Accenture by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 36,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $980.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.