Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given a $28.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) received a $28.00 target price from research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNLI. TheStreet upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of DNLI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 123,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,767. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 2.12. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $152,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $399,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,736. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 124.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,702.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 820,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after buying an additional 775,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

