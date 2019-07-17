Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Dialight (LON:DIA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:DIA opened at GBX 291 ($3.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 million and a PE ratio of 18.19. Dialight has a one year low of GBX 290 ($3.79) and a one year high of GBX 586 ($7.66). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 455.41.

In other news, insider Fariyal Khanbabi sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.98), for a total transaction of £3,027.78 ($3,956.33).

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

