Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.28, approximately 732,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,799,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

The firm has a market cap of $741.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.14.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.28). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $592,300 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth approximately $660,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 43.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,141,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after buying an additional 647,099 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

