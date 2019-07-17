DigitalNote (XDN) Market Capitalization Tops $6.78 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $6.78 million and $11,362.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00780511 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004686 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,928,822,446 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.