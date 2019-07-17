Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

DDS stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $94.03.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 800 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.86 per share, for a total transaction of $45,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,572. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Dillard’s by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Dillard’s by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

