Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.22

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and traded as high as $78.85. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $78.13, with a volume of 6,032 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $621,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 35,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 52.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $227,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

