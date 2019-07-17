Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.95 Million

Analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce $104.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.90 million and the lowest is $104.00 million. Dmc Global posted sales of $80.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full year sales of $422.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.14 million to $424.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $470.33 million, with estimates ranging from $450.20 million to $497.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dmc Global.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.95 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Chardan Capital set a $79.00 price target on Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Broadwind Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Dmc Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other Dmc Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $65,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $305,946.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,264 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,828 shares of company stock valued at $474,481. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at $13,562,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at $4,470,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dmc Global in the first quarter valued at $3,776,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Dmc Global in the first quarter valued at $1,783,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Dmc Global by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 35,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. 10,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,291. Dmc Global has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $946.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dmc Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.