Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Trading Down 8.7%

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) shares fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $245.95 and last traded at $246.54, 6,187,203 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 661% from the average session volume of 813,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.87 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total value of $2,791,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,065,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,206,000 after buying an additional 699,502 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

