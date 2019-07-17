Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $62.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of DRE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 582,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.45 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Duke Realty by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,903,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175,343 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,789,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $93,469,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,363,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 1,803.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 852,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 807,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

