Dyadic International (DYAI) & Its Peers Financial Survey

Dyadic International (NASDAQ: DYAI) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dyadic International to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International N/A N/A N/A Dyadic International Competitors -29.56% -84.93% -9.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $760,000.00 -$2.14 million N/A Dyadic International Competitors $3.53 billion $315.92 million 1.80

Dyadic International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dyadic International.

Risk & Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International’s rivals have a beta of -0.37, indicating that their average share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dyadic International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dyadic International Competitors 232 718 959 45 2.42

Dyadic International currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.00%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Dyadic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dyadic International beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

