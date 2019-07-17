Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of EBS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 327,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,352. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.26). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $59,704.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,804.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

