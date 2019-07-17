Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report issued on Friday, July 12th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.31.

EMR stock opened at $66.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,287.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $290,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

