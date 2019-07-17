Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.02 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENBL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Wajax in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

ENBL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,377. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 121.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,730,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,320,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,452,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 218.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 763,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 524,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

