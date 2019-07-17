Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.20.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.72. The company had a trading volume of 132,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,940. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $64.08 and a 1-year high of $127.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.