Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.33

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 87755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84.

Enel S.p.A. ADS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

