Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Given a $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ERII. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Misonix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Viewray from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

ERII stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 269,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $588.37 million, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 4.33.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Energy Recovery’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Emily Smith sold 7,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $85,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nocair Bensalah sold 32,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $362,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,112,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 268,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 369,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

