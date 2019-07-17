Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Set at $115.00 by UBS Group

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) has been given a $115.00 price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,129. Entergy has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $105.55. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.12). Entergy had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $339,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 44,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $4,317,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,016 shares of company stock valued at $16,041,842 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,784,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,878,000 after acquiring an additional 448,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Entergy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,553,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,148,000 after purchasing an additional 61,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,091,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Entergy by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,601,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,137,000 after purchasing an additional 425,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

