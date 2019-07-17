Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Price Target Lowered to C$0.45 at TD Securities

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$0.65 to C$0.45 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s previous close.

ETG stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.34. The company had a trading volume of 575,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,909. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41. Entree Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$0.61. The company has a market cap of $59.46 million and a PE ratio of -12.14.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. acquired 816,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,043,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,419,746. Insiders purchased a total of 852,500 shares of company stock valued at $383,495 in the last 90 days.

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

