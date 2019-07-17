Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Novan Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Novan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Novan’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 2,068.56% and a negative net margin of 225.10%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Novan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.85. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67.

In other Novan news, major shareholder Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin sold 25,000 shares of Novan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $67,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G. Kelly Martin purchased 60,000 shares of Novan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 229,786 shares of company stock worth $426,138. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Novan by 44.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Novan by 4,462.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46,814 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novan by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

