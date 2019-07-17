Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Down 39.4% This Week

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $67,336.00 and $11,638.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.14 or 0.05390472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00041887 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001178 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,961,515,818 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

