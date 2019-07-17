Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Short Interest Up 7.6% in June

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,686,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the May 30th total of 3,426,600 shares. Currently, 32.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -11.07. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 57,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $939,835.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Dreskin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,105 in the last ninety days. 19.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Eventbrite by 701.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Lendingtree to $326.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

