Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given a $98.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) received a $98.00 price objective from research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on CannTrust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Everbridge from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paylocity from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Everbridge to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,704. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $22,561,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $1,587,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,925 shares of company stock worth $34,630,756. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,901,000 after purchasing an additional 115,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 254,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

