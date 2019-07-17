Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Stock Price Down 7%

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) shares fell 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.88, 5,858,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 4,721,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.59 million, a P/E ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 2.13.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $221.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extraction Oil & Gas news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $285,697.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,614,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOG. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 22.1% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 619.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 219,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 189,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,522.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,165,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

