Factom Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Factom coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.12 or 0.00042151 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, BCEX and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Factom has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Factom has a market capitalization of $39.86 million and approximately $478,908.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00278410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.25 or 0.01267462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00111948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom launched on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,665,767 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official website is factom.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

